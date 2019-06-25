TEEX hosts the 71st Annual IRECA Conference and Challenges event

TEEX hosted the 71st Annual IRECA Conference and Challenges at the Brayton Fire Training Field Disaster City Campus in College Station, where more than 100,000 emergency responders train every year. Teams representing men and women in the United States and Canada, from the International Rescue and Emergency Care Association (IRECA) showcased their talents and skills at this annual event.

Founded in 1948, IRECA, holds its annual conference in different locations across the United States and Canada. Conference highlights include continuing education seminars, business meetings, and displays of rescue vehicles & industry suppliers. The highlight of the conference is the championship challenge competitions in categories of EMR, EMT, Paramedic, and Technical Rescue.

Visit www.IRECA.org for membership information.