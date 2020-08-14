Specialty slip blinds from USA Industries

×

USA Industries specialty blinds are an innovative solution for preventing everyday problems in the Oil & Gas, Chemical and Power Industries.

EZ Vent® Slip Blinds USA Industries' EZ Vent technology allows users to block off pipe access while still allowing an outlet to vent off gas or pressure on the other side where there might not be a valve.

EZ Purge® Slip Blinds Don't damage your existing equipment due to over-tightening slip blinds with spacers for purging applications!

Utilizing USA Industries' new EZ Purge Slip blinds you can create a safe purging area while preventing damage. EZ Vent-Purge™ Slip Blinds.

Now you can combine the benefits of both the EZ Purge and EZ Vent Slip Blinds. Ideal for end-users that need to regularly purge lines and/or vent off dangerous gases/liquids.

