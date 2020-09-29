Scrub and remove: Capturing carbon straight out of the air

×
ExxonMobil is extending its breakthrough research collaboration with Global Thermostat on direct air capture, which could significantly remove CO2 emissions, especially those that have already accumulated in the atmosphere.
