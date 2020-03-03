RZ System from RPB Safety

×

Following a fatality where a blaster connected their respirator to shop air, the blasting industry needed a breathing air solution. Meeting this challenge head-on, RPB developed the very unique RZ System, which makes it impossible to connect a respirator to anything other than breathing air.

RPB® Safety’s mission is to protect you for life’s best moments by creating the world’s best industrial respirators that advance your safety and increase your productivity. Our high-quality respiratory safety range serves the abrasive blasting, welding/fabrication, painting, pharmaceutical, and general engineering and safety industries. Made in the USA, each of our products are carefully designed with the end-user and application in mind. With complementary solutions such as air monitoring and filtration systems and safety essentials, RPB® has grown to become a globally trusted name in the respiratory protection market.

For more information visit their website.