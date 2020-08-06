Roger Guenther discusses the future of Port Houston

×

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and BIC Magazine is joined by Roger Guenther, Executive Director Port Houston. Roger gives an update on Project 11 which is the Houston SHIP CHANNEL WIDENING PROJECT, the impacts of COVID-19 on Port Houston business and we will get into the 10 to 20-year plan for the Port of Houston.

Roger will also be participating in the upcoming Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region Gulf Coast Industry Forum which will be VIRTUAL Thursday, Sept. 17th.

Event website: allianceportregion.com

