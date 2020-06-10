Economic Alliance: Port of Houston's Project 11 update

×

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's President, Chad Burke, provides an update on Port of Houston's Project 11 and traffic of the port's waterway in COVID-19 era.

Since 2010, the Port of Houston Authority has been planning the next major channel improvements working with Congress and the Corps of Engineers. During that time, the growth in the size of vessels increasingly needing to transit the waterway along with the growth in the exports, imports, domestic manufacturing and energy products are creating significant demand and pressure on the Houston Ship Channel and regional infrastructure and driving the need to make improvements to this nationally significant waterway.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Houston, as a container and product moving port, has still witnessed heavy traffic even though steel imports and crude oil exports have dropped.

Burke discusses these topics and more in an interview with BIC Alliance's Vice President Jeremy Osterberger.