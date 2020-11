×

Memesha Davis is a Brooklyn native, a mother of two and a structural ironworker — a job that she says has changed her life.

“Prior to ironwork, I had every job that you could possibly think of: customer service, retail, hostess. And nothing ever fulfilled what it is that I wanted to do, so I’ve always tried to fill the void of not working in a trade or work with my hands,” she says. “I was not happy with that work and I was making absolutely nothing.”