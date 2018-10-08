BIC's Industry Appreciation Event: Oktoberfest Fish Fry

BIC Alliance's Mark Hertzog speaks with Dräger's Jacky Frawner, QSSP on their cooling vest, new mobile gas detector and his thoughts on BIC's inaugural fish fry.
Mark Erdmann of International Cooling Tower Inc. (ICT) chats with Jeremy Osterberger about his experience working with BIC and the services ICT provides its customers.
Alsco's Ryan Potter talks with BIC Magazine's Greg Miller about the textile services Alsco brings to the industrial community, RFID coding and their experience at the inaugural BIC Fish Fry.
John Sloan of CONTINENTAL FABRICATORS INC speaks with Laurie Tangedahl about what Continental does, their new hundred-ton bay and the benefits BIC has provided them over the years.
Vice President of Hancock Whitney, Nathaniel Ellis speaks with BIC Magazine's Jhon Cuthbertson about the company's recent growth in Houston, the services provided by the commercial industrial lending group and his experience with BIC Alliance.
Vice President of Business Development at TNT Crane & Rigging, Inc., Sandra Stewart talks with BIC's Jhon Cuthbertson about the recent merger with Allison Crane & Rigging and Heavy Haul and the turnaround season.
BIC Magazine's Tom Derrah chats with Sherry Berg of PV Rentals, Leasing and Sales, on what the company offers, how networking has helped them reach their success and their upcoming expansion.