Jeremy Osterberger talks with Brittney Touchton and Haley Satterwhite-Day about the Women's Pipeliners Network.

The Women's Pipeliners Network is the first exclusive organization for women who work in the pipeline industry. WPN provides opportunities for women to meet other pipeline industry professionals and to enhance their knowledge of issues facing the industry. Their mission is to connect and empower women in the pipeline industry.

For more information visit www.womenspipeliners.com.