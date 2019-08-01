HCSMRP Preview of MaRS 2019

The Houston Chapter of the Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (HCSMRP) presents, The 13th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium (MaRS). MaRS is an event for Maintenance, Reliability and Operations personnel in the Gulf Coast area to learn and grow in their profession.

MaRS equips every attendee with productivity-enhancing knowledge and professional networking opportunities. The HCSMRP symposium tracks are based on the SMRP Body of Knowledge (BoK) and a special track on Maintenance & Operations essential to the success of maintenance, operations, and reliability professionals.

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.smrphouston.org/index.htm.