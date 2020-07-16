Maintaining social distance and contact tracing at the worksite

×

TeQ Shield™ Tracker – Promote safe social distancing practice at your workspace.

Our Real-time Location System (RTLS) technology is being applied in the current crisis to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through workplaces.

Once implemented, it works on two levels. First, it encourages employees to maintain an appropriate distance from one another, especially when too many employees are congregating closer than a pre-set distance. Second, should an employee be tested positive for the virus, it can identify any others who may have been within six feet of that employee for a specified amount of time within the last 14 days. This contact tracing procedure allows companies to confidentially identify and inform employees who may have been exposed to the infected worker without requiring personally identifiable information.

For more information click here.