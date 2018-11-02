LyondellBasell's new Hyperzone polyethylene plant in La Porte, TX

×
Site Manager of LyondellBasell, Chris Cain spoke to BIC's Jeremy Osterberger regarding their new Hyperzone polyethylene plant in La Porte, Texas, why La Porte was chosen as the location for this project, how many jobs it's created and the commercial benefits it provides.
Integration Manager at LyondellBasell's new Hyperzone PE plant, James Guynes spoke with BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger on the inner-workings of how the plant was designed, the commission date and who helped bring this all together.