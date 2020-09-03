×

LyondellBasell joined forces with Comp-U-Dopt to close the digital divide with a donation of 445 computers and $22,500, supporting students across the Houston area as they start the fall semester virtually.

According to Comp-U-Dopt, more than 46 percent of low-income families lack access to a computer at home. LyondellBasell’s Information Technology department, along with its Houston Refinery, Bayport Complex, Channelview Complex, La Porte Complex, and Matagorda Complex united to recover retired office computers in support of education. The computers have been reconditioned for students at Richey Elementary School in Pasadena ISD, where 65 percent of parents recently made the request for virtual learning.

Since March 18th, the organization has distributed over 7,000 refurbished computers to families throughout the Greater Houston area with their Computer Drive-Thru. Comp-U-Dopt’s unique program model repairs and refurbishes computers, keeping them out of landfills and giving them a second life with a young learner for use at home.

