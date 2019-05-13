In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — BIC Magazine interviews, acquisitions, surveys and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

LyondellBasell's Bayport Complex in Pasadena, Texas, commemorated 50 years of operation at its propylene oxide plant and provided an update on their role in the company's most significant capital project to date, the construction of the largest propylene oxide (PO), tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) plant in the world.

‘Workforce of the future’ survey finds next generation of industry

The oil and gas industry is facing strong competition in attracting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent, with 44 percent of STEM millennials and Generation Zs (Gen Z) interested in pursuing a career in oil and gas, compared to 77 percent in the technology sector,

Occidental to acquire Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum Corporation entered into a definitive agreement whereby Occidental will acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for $59.00 in cash and...