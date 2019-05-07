In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Mergers, downstream expansions and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. has completed the acquisition from Petrobras America Inc. of all the outstanding shares and equity interests of Pasadena Refining System, Inc. (PRSI) and PRSI Trading LLC for $350 million, excluding working capital.

ExxonMobil said that it will proceed with a $2 billion investment to expand its Baytown, Texas chemical plant, which will create approximately 2,000 jobs during construction.

What follows is a list of projects throughout Texas that can somehow be traced back to the availability of abundant "home-grown" oil and natural gas.