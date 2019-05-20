In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Oregon denies permits, Gulf Coast Industry Forum, what's bull rigging?

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Oregon denies water permit for Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG export terminal

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said on Monday its decision was made "without prejudice."

Permian Basin continues to be growth engine of US onshore hydrocarbon production

Abundant hydrocarbon reserves and the ability to drill longer laterals has made Permian Basin the most prolific shale play in the world, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

OSHA to revise requirements in safety and health standards

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a final rule that revises 14 provisions in the recordkeeping, general industry, maritime, and construction standards that may be confusing, outdated, or unnecessary.

What in the world is bull rigging?

Those of us not familiar with the term might be picturing grabbing a hold of a rigging configuration by the shackle and hanging on for an eight-second ride.