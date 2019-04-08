In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

One confirmed dead in Crosby plant explosion

A fire that broke out at the KMCO LLC facility in Crosby, Texas, has resulted in the death of one individual and two other people being flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter Tuesday.

Related: KMCO ordered to cease all operations

AFPM 2019: Over $200 billion to be invested in U.S. petrochemicals industry

According to Wood Mackenzie Chemicals, most of these U.S. investments are expected to export to Latin America, Europe, Africa and eventually into China.

Lyondell Houston refinery preparing to boost production

Lyondell Basell Industries is preparing to raise production at its 263,776-barrel-per-day Houston refinery after receiving a crude shipment and having sulfur hauled away on barges.

Jason Duncan, ExxonMobil Baytown integrating new cracker

ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant Manager Jason Duncan's current focus is to continue to integrate and optimize the plant's new cracker into the existing facility.