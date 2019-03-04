In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko, week of March 1

This week's top news, discussed by Thomas Brinsko, president, BIC Alliance, showcase downstream expansions and BIC Magazine's recently launched Industry Roundtable podcast.

KBR awarded contract for expansion project at ExxonMobil's Beaumont refinery

KBR, Inc. received a reimbursable contract by ExxonMobil to provide detailed engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offsites and interconnecting units as part of the recently announced crude expansion project in Beaumont, Texas.

Venture Global Calcasieu Pass and TransCameron pipeline receive FERC order granting authorizations

Venture Global LNG, Inc. announced that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued the Order Granting Authorizations under Sections 3 and 7 of the Natural Gas Act for the company’s Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and associated TransCameron Pipeline in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

BIC Magazine launches a podcast series: Industry Roundtable

BIC's first podcast, Workforce Development, discusses the challenge of finding skilled labor within the industrial/petrochemical industry and solutions that the podcast panel have in place.