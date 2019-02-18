In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko, week of February 15

This week's top news stories discuss expansions and the United States' position as an energy powerhouse!

Meridian announces it will build its second grassroots refinery

Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the emerging growth refining firm and leading innovator in advanced technology and environmentally-beneficial petroleum processing facilities, announced today that the Company has entered into agreement with a Winkler Company subsidiary establishing site control in Winkler County, Texas for a new Meridian full-conversion crude oil refinery.

The United States is expected to export more energy than it imports by 2020

EIA projects that, for the first time since the 1950s, the United States will export more energy than it imports by 2020 as increases in crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas plant liquids production outpace growth in U.S. energy consumption.

Bilfinger wins major order from Linde in North America

Industrial services provider Bilfinger and technology company Linde are cooperating on the construction of polypropylene plant in Texas. The owner of the new production facility is Brazilian company Braskem, the largest producer of polypropylene in the United States.

