×

This week Thomas discusses the BIC interview with Port of Corpus Christi CEO, Sean Strawbridge, the latest update with CITGO in Lake Charles, the refinery cuts to the Houston LyondellBasell unit and the U.S. Energy Department recommends granting partial retroactive waivers to refiners.

Story links:

LyondellBasell to cut Houston refinery staff by 10%

CITGO Lake Charles update

Port of Corpus Christi CEO states current project needs updates