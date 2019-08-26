In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Motive acquires Flint Hills; Houston Ship Channel products and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Motiva acquires Flint Hills' Port Arthur chemical plant

Motiva Enterprises, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian national oil company Saudi Aramco, and an affiliate of Flint Hills Resources have signed an agreement for Motiva to acquire a 100 percent ownership interest in Flint Hills Resources Port Arthur site.

Additional projects underway to enhance capabilities at Houston Ship Channel facilities

Kinder Morgan, Inc. announced a series of projects, totaling over $170 million of capital investment, that will increase efficiency, add product liquidity, and enhance blending capabilities at its Pasadena and Galena Park terminals, part of its best-in-class refined products storage hub on the Houston Ship Channel.

Calcasieu Pass LNG project reaches Final Investment Decision

Venture Global LNG, Inc. is proud to announce the final investment decision (FID) and closing of the project financing for the company’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility and associated TransCameron pipeline in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.