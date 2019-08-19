In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — McDermott awarded feed; Total Safety makes acquisition

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

McDermott awarded FEED for new PDH plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast

McDermott International, Inc. received a contract from PetroLogistics ll LLC to perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility planned for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Clough receives a $620MM Petrochemical EPC project in U.S. market

Clough USA is pleased to announce it has secured a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for a confidential Petrochemical EPC project in the US market.

Exxon-SABIC select long-term ethane, ethylene transportation provider

EPIC Y-Grade Holdings, LP announced that affiliates, EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline LP and EPIC Olefins LP, will construct over 130 miles of 12-inch ethane and ethylene pipeline...

Total Safety acquires Sprint Safety

Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety technologies and solutions, announced today that it acquired Sprint Safety, a national safety service provider to U.S. customers with 5 locations and approximately 200 employees.