In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — McDermott awarded feed; Total Safety makes acquisition

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.
Read the full articles here:
McDermott awarded FEED for new PDH plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast
McDermott International, Inc. received a contract from PetroLogistics ll LLC to perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility planned for the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Clough receives a $620MM Petrochemical EPC project in U.S. market
Clough USA is pleased to announce it has secured a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for a confidential Petrochemical EPC project in the US market.
Exxon-SABIC select long-term ethane, ethylene transportation provider
EPIC Y-Grade Holdings, LP announced that affiliates, EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline LP and EPIC Olefins LP, will construct over 130 miles of 12-inch ethane and ethylene pipeline...
Total Safety acquires Sprint Safety
Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety technologies and solutions, announced today that it acquired Sprint Safety, a national safety service provider to U.S. customers with 5 locations and approximately 200 employees.