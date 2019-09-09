In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Formosa Plastics announces million dollar expansion

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Electric generation transforms primary energy into secondary energy

In 2018, U.S. utility-scale electricity generation facilities consumed nearly 39 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of energy to provide 13 quads of electricity for end-use consumption.

Formosa Plastics Baton Rouge facility announce $332 million expansion

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Plant Manager Paul Heurtevant of Formosa Plastics Corporation, Louisiana (FPC) announced the company will invest $332 million to expand its production of polyvinyl chloride resin or PVC.

Permian Basin prices up as the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline nears completion

Natural gas spot prices at the Waha hub in western Texas, located near Permian Basin production activities, closed at $1.55/million British thermal units (MMBtu) on August 15, the highest price since March 2019.