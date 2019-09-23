In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Celanese restarts plant; flooding forces shutdowns

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Lyondell Houston refinery continues demolition program

LyondellBasell Industries is in the second year of a five-year program to demolish permanently idled units at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations to Reuters.

Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon's Beaumont refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shut the chemical plant at its Beaumont, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex on Thursday morning because of flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said.

Celanese focusing on restarting plant after fire

Following an emergency incident at Celanese Corp.'s Clear Lake facility in Pasadena, Texas, the company has teams in place assessing damage and any related repair work needed to safely and efficiently restart operations.