In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Air Liquide invests in Geismar,Husky refinery rebuilds

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.
Elliott revives call to split Marathon Petroleum into three
Elliott Management Corp on Wednesday urged Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) to split into three companies, saying it would boost shareholder value by as much as $40 billion, three years after the activist hedge fund asked the refiner to consider spinning off businesses
Husky receives approval to rebuild Superior Refinery
Husky Energy has received the required permit approvals to begin reconstruction activities at the site and work is expected to begin immediately.
Air Liquide investing $270MM in Geismar
Air Liquide announces an agreement with Methanex Corporation to supply oxygen, nitrogen, and utilities to its upcoming methanol plant expansion project in Geismar, Louisiana.
Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum
Location: Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507