In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko

Downstream growth initiatives in Texas

The Lone Star State's bounty of oil and gas have done much to bolster the country's energy security. It's also spurred growth initiatives in Texas' oil and gas processing, transportation and storage, and petrochemicals industries. Download the full report.

U.S. refiners planning major plant overhauls in second quarter

U.S. oil refiners are planning a heavy slate of plant overhauls in the second quarter, with total production this month off 8.5 percent compared with the start of the year.

Kinder Morgan's planned Gulf LNG export plant in Mississippi passes environmental test

Kinder Morgan Inc’s proposed Gulf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Mississippi took a step toward receiving federal approval for construction on Wednesday.

Can comfortable FR clothing boost worker retention?

Human nature is to resist being told what to do because a lack of control is disempowering, even when you recognize the requirement is in your best interest. However, when people have options, they are more likely to comply, more likely to be comfortable, and more likely to be satisfied with their choice. And when those options meet the requirements, most importantly employees stay safe on the job.