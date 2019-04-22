In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33B in shale, LNG push

Chevron Corp. said it will buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $33 billion in cash and stock as the company doubles down on its bet on U.S. shale oil and gas production, where the surge in output has made the United States the world’s largest energy producer,

Trump to fight states delaying energy projects

President Donald Trump will issue two executive orders in the heart of the Texas energy hub on Wednesday seeking to speed gas, coal and oil projects delayed by coastal states as he looks to build support ahead of next year’s election.

Permian Strategic Partnership 'energizing' local communities

These industry-leading oil and gas companies -- Chevron, EOG Resources, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, etc. -- are coming together with one goal in mind: to support local communities. By partnering with local leaders, the PSP will work hard to make roads safer, improve schools, upgrade healthcare, increase affordable housing and train the next generation of workers.

BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil

Register now for BIC Alliance's 12th Annual Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner on May 2, 2019 in LaPorte, Texas.