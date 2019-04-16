In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Marathon Petroleum to invest $1.2B in Galveston STAR Project

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC recently revealed plans to invest around $1.2 billion in its Galveston refinery, located on Galveston Bay of Texas, for the South Texas Asset Repositioning (“STAR”) program during the 2019-2022 period.

Total further commits to Tellurian-led Driftwood LNG project, invests $700MM more in Louisiana

Total and Tellurian signed a series of agreements strengthening the partnership between the two companies to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana, USA.

TEEX Center for Marine Training and Safety

From fast boat rescue and personal survival techniques to marine firefighting, the Center for Marine Training and Safety offers a full spectrum of maritime and offshore training courses.

Unleash innovation to deliver world class capital projects

What more can be done to improve safety, productivity, workforce development and application of digital technology and help you be more efficient in the downstream capital projects industry?