In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — INEOS considers $803MM expansion and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

BIC Magazine interviews President of S&B Modular Operations in Baytown, TX

S & B Modular Operations recently installed a new covered module assembly bay at its Baytown, Texas location. In addition to the new facility, the company also offers pipe fabrication services.

INEOS considers $803MM expansion of its La Porte complex

INEOS is reportedly considering an $803 million expansion of its La Porte petrochemical plant, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Eastman Chemical Co. to expand its Louisiana facility with $70MM investment

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Eastman will make a $70 million capital investment over the next three years to expand and modernize its manufacturing operations in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, including a new chemical intermediates production facility.

INEOS announces gulf coast location of new ethylene oxide plant

INEOS Oxide today confirms its new 1.2 billion lb (circa 520 kt) Ethylene Oxide (EO) unit and associated downstream Ethylene Oxide Derivatives (EOD) is to be built at INEOS’ Chocolate Bayou manufacturing works south of Houston on the Gulf of Mexico coast.