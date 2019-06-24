In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Philadelphia Refinery Fire, Phillips 66 Joint Venture with Plains All American...

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Unit at Philadelphia refinery completely destroyed in fire

The alkylation unit involved in a massive fire on Friday at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc.’s oil refinery has been completely destroyed, which will hamper the supply of gasoline from the U.S. East Coast’s largest refinery

Phillips 66, Plains All American form JV to construct Red Oak Pipeline System

Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline have formed a 50/50 joint venture, Red Oak Pipeline LLC, and are proceeding with construction of the Red Oak Pipeline system (Red Oak).

Anadarko approves $20 billion LNG export project in Mozambique

U.S. energy firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the construction of a $20 billion gas liquefaction and export terminal in Mozambique, the largest single LNG project approved in Africa.