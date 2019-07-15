In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Chevron Phillips, Qatar Petroleum to develop $8B Gulf Coast project

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

U.S. refiners in path of Storm Barry to keep running

Most U.S. refiners whose plants are in the path of Tropical Storm Barry took steps on Friday to keep them running, even as forecasters warned that the second named storm of the season could become a hurricane just before landfall.

Refinery may be shut down for 8 weeks

The gasoline-producing unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, may remain shut for two to eight weeks for repairs.

Chevron Phillips Chemical, Qatar Petroleum to develop $8B Gulf Coast petrochemical project

The U.S. Gulf Coast II Petrochemical Project (USGC II) will include a 2,000 KTA ethylene cracker and two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units.