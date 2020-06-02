Hazardous location plugs and receptacles- DXN Series

×

DXN Series plugs and receptacles are MELTRIC’s most popular hazardous location plugs and receptacles. They can be ordered with CSA/CUS certification for North American applications or alternatively, they can be ordered with ATEX and IECEx certifications. Devices are available in 20, 30, and 60 amp sizes with ratings up to 600 volts and 20 horsepower. DXNs are lightweight and easy to operate. Durable poly casings maximize portability and corrosion resistance. IP66/IP67 environmental ratings are achieved automatically - as soon as the plug mates with the receptacle.

