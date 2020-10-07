HASC 30th Anniversary Week 1: Celebration

Building safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce.

Since our inception in 1990, the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) has placed one priority above all else: safety. Whether we're delivering training courses or occupational health services, we've always believed in placing the safety of individuals first, leading to a healthier work environment. By establishing safety at the core of everything we do, we're proud to shape safer workplaces and the industrial community.

For more information visit www.hasc.com.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram