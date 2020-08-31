Get to know SPIR STAR, ultra-high-pressure hose experts

×

SPIR STAR® is your specialist for the manufacture of thermoplastic ultra-high-pressure hoses with spiralized steel-wire reinforcement for a working pressure range of 250 to 4.000 bar (5.800 to 58.000 psi) and inner diameters ranging from 3 to 32 mm.

