×

FORTRESS Protective Buildings was developed from recognizing the opportunity of a gap in available options for a multi-hazard resistant building with a high degree of protection - there was no option for a turnkey solution that can be quickly installed on-site. For BakerRIsk, a company focused on assisting clients with risk mitigation solutions, FORTRESS Protective Buildings was developed to provide another option to the traditional purpose-built building to protect site personnel.

For more information visit www.fortressprotectivebuildings.com.