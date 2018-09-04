Fifth Annual PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament

Students Need Your Support

× Jaime Ortegon of Chevron Phillips Chemical and Chair of the PCW Golf Tournament, discusses the 2018 Benefit Golf Tournament, who attends the event, the scholarships that it provides and ways that you can participate.

The 2018 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament (formerly known as the EHCMA Workforce Development Golf Tournament) will help to support and build tomorrow’s workforce. The tournament, which is a joint effort of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF), benefits technical student scholarship programs at Lee, San Jacinto and Houston Community Colleges.

Become A Sponsor Today

Since 2013, the golf tournament has raised $1.6 MILLION for technical student scholarships.

What: 2018 PetrochemWorks Golf Tournament

When: Friday, October 26, 2018 (8:15 a.m. shotgun start)

Where: Wildcat Golf Club, 12000 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77045