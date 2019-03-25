Veolia North America discusses how to drive the industrial circular economy

Veolia has built its brand on the idea of "Resourcing the World" and contributing to the circular economy. The circular economy delivers value by diverting waste from landfills, moving materials up the waste hierarchy and producing quality materials and products that are competitively priced and have a smaller environmental footprint than those made with virgin materials. Simpy put, the circular economy designs out waste, reusing and recycling everything that is produced, states Veolia.

This interview between BIC Magazine and Veolia discuss this idea and how it delivers value to its customers. Jim Pawloski, EVP and COO, Industrial Water and Regeneration Services, Veolia met with Jeremy Osterberger, vice president, BIC Alliance to discuss this idea and more.