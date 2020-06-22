EnforcerOne demos FIREBULL

×

FIREBULL F3 Fluorine Free Foam is a seamless transition from AFFF products for fire departments. The most complete and user-friendly firefighting agent produced in the world, FIREBULL eliminates all of the long-established issues of Class B foams: it will not clog, gum, or corrode foam systems or equipment. FIREBULL offers the simplicity of using one product to extinguish multiple classifications of fire, allowing fire departments and brigades to increase their stocking supply by using just one product that serves two purposes. Unlimited Shelf Life. FIREBULL F3 holds third party verification of concentrate free from PFOS and other PFAS available on request.