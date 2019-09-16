Economic Alliance Gulf Coast Industry Forum

The Mission of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region is to market and grow a vibrant regional economy. We accomplish this mission by clearly identifying and prioritizing regional needs; developing initiatives to address targeted needs; obtaining funding resources to support our work; and leveraging our region’s expertise through volunteer task forces.

