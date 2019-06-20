Downstream 2019: A game-changer for downstream professionals

Downstream 2019, already renowned for being the most significant meeting place for global downstream professionals, witnessed significant growth by tripling its number of attendees this year.

More than 10,000-plus downstream professionals created the first-ever one-stop shop for anyone across the petrochemical, chemical, refining and LNG value chains.

Over two days, 3,000 conference attendees gathered, of which 35 percent were owner-operators. That in itself is industry-leading. Then, more than 7,000 visitors attended the exhibition, which featured 350 trade booths -- more than double of last year's figure.

Against the backdrop of the downstream industry's incredible growth, the market addressed continuing instability in oil prices, the second wave of megaprojects, disruptions in technology, the threat of trade war and a new consumer focus on sustainability.

"Downstream 2019 truly is the place where downstream professionals meet to learn, network and do business. There is no excuse not to attend -- and the good news is that owner-operators and technical EPCs get complimentary tickets." - Kerr Jeferies, Petrochemical Update

The stellar speaker lineup included some of the biggest names in the industry, who tackled issues across the entire downstream value chain, providing insights into industry challenges and possible solutions.

What's more, Downstream 2019's world-class program included five outstanding tracks serving the entire value chain: Engineering & Construction; Reliability & Maintenance; Shutdowns & Turnarounds; an all-new Process Engineering & Technology track; and Supply Chain & Logistics, with relevant content for every attendee's entire organization.

Speaking to more than 3,000 of North America's most influential operators, refiners and EPCs, new and returning expert speakers delivered the very latest case studies, allowing you to develop world-class projects right now.

The convention provided downstream professionals with unrivaled access to top-level executives: 85 percent of attendees at Downstream 2019 were decision makers, purchasers and influencers. As spending on capital projects, maintenance and turnarounds is set to increase, this figure is expected to rise in 2019.

As the downstream industry's renaissance continues, there is evidence of growing optimism in the downstream sector. What better place to gauge the temperature of the industry than at the world's premier and largest downstream event?

Downstream 2019 took place June 11-12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The exhibition and conference is organized by Petrochemical Update, part of FCBI Energy Ltd.

For more information and full event details, visit www.downstreamevent.com or call (800) 814-3459.

View in Digital Edition