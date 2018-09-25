Do you know if your process operates at an acceptable risk level?

The main objective in process safety management is for operating companies with hazardous processes to periodically evaluate risks in their process and the safeguards associated with mitigating those risks. The risk reduction analysis can be broken down into three key areas: identifying hazards (HAZOP), evaluating independent safety layers (IPL's), and determining if residual risk is at or below the acceptable risk. If the residual risk is above the acceptable risk, then the process could be redesigned or a safety instrumented system could be installed.

For more information on safety instrumented systems or any of MAVERICK Technologies services, contact us.