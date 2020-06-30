COVID-Decon: 3 step prep for return to work

×

While the country and the rest of the world are still dealing with the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses are doing their best to ride out the storm, the team at Apache Services is working diligently to help clients get their facilities open and employees back to work.

All businesses want to return to normal, but they also want to reopen safely and cautiously. For this reason, Apache has created a comprehensive "Decontamination and Prevention Plan" to assist clients in achieving this goal as cost-effectively and safely as possible.

Apache Services is focused on assisting current clients, as well as other local companies, to ensure they can provide a contamination-free workplace for their employees and customers. Following the CDC's established guidelines and protocols and using only CDC-approved products, Apache services offer ultra-low-volume fogging, dry fogging, foaming, wiping, misting, spraying, and the application of industrial strength UVC lighting to eliminate COVID-19, as well as a long list of other dangerous microorganisms.

For more information visit: apache-services.com