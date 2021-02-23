ChlorTainer webinar

×

ChlorTainer is a high-pressure containment vessel into which a 1-ton or a 150-lb cylinder is processed. If the cylinder should leak, the gas or liquid is contained within the sealed vessel and processed at a normal rate. All of the chemical is used, and no hazardous waste is generated. No scrubber systems, fans, pumps, tanks, or mechanical systems are required.

All of our vessels are built to ASME code and can easily withstand the maximum pressure produced by a failed cylinder. Industry experts widely recognize ChlorTainer as the safest technology for chemical processing and leak mitigation.