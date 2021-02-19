CEO Dialogue with John Hess

×

John Hess, chief executive of Hess Corporation, explores the current developments and long-term trends that are shaping oil, gas, and energy.

In a wide-ranging conversation with IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, Hess examines oil market dynamics, new strategies for U.S. shale producers, energy’s role in economic recovery, and the monumental tasks of increasing energy supplies and achieving net zero emissions in the coming decades.

Rising oil demand will drive investment in new supplies and higher commodity prices, Hess predicts, while underscoring the urgency for technological breakthroughs to meet the challenges of climate change. Join this CERAWeek Conversation for leadership insights on energy, technology, and policy.