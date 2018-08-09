BIC speaks with TCC/ACIT President about the Gulf Coast Industry Forum

×

Hector Rivero, president of the Texas Chemical Council, will moderate the regulatory panel at this years GCIF. BIC Magazine's Carlee Holzhalb, met up with Rivero to discuss the upcoming forum and it's importance to the region and petrochemical industry in Texas. The panel, consisting of Sen. Larry Taylor, Bryan Zumwalt and Catherine Hartnett, will cover topics related to EPA and state regulatory requirements and how they impact projects in the GulfCoast region.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 19, 2018 to Thursday, September 20, 2018

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas, 77507

Find out more about Economic Alliance's Gulf Coast Industry Forum and register here: http://bit.ly/bicgcif