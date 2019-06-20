BIC Magazine interviews President of S&B Modular in Baytown, TX

S & B Modular Operations recently installed a new covered module assembly bay at its Baytown, Texas location. In addition to the new facility, the company also offers pipe fabrication services.

“These upgrades will allow S & B Modular Operations to better serve our clients in the upstream, midstream and downstream industries as a single, high-quality provider of both module assembly and pipe fabrication services,” said Darren Parnell, President of S & B Modular Operations. “While our company is moving into an exciting new phase of our history, we will continue to operate with the same uncompromising quality and safety associated with the S & B name.”

The new module assembly bay provides an additional 24,000 square feet of covered assembly and production space, as well as 4,480 square feet of additional office and storage area inside the structure’s CONEX box walls. The bay features a maximum clearance height of 56 feet and will be served by a dedicated 100-ton mobile gantry crane.

The original 50,000 square feet of covered space has been converted into a full production-size pipe fabrication facility, including separate dedicated bays for carbon steel and alloy pipe. The area is equipped with multiple cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 150 tons. The facility offers versatility, with the ability to be used for pipe fabrication services or for the assembly of skids, modules and pipe racks, with drive-through access for convenient loading and unloading of material.