BIC attends TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet 2019

The Texas Chemical Council and Association of Chemical Industry of Texas hosted an awards banquet June 6, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. The event celebrated safety achievements for the organizations' member companies in the areas of caring for Texas, Distinguished Service, Zero Incident Rate, Zero Contractor Incident Rate, Best in Texas, and ACIT Regional Members of the Year. The banquet also recognized its suppliers and vendors.

Dan Borne', past president of the Louisiana Chemical Association and Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance for 28 years, served as the master of ceremony.

"Borne' is an incredible individual and we're delighted to have him," stated Hector Rivero, President & CEO, Texas Chemical Council and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas.