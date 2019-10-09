BIC Magazine interviews members at the 2nd annual Industry Appreciation Fish Fry

BIC Alliance recently held its 2nd Annual Industry Appreciation Fish Fry Dinner in La Porte, Texas. Attendees networked with the events co-sponsors to discuss products and services and what each of these companies can bring to BIC Alliance's members.

Watch the interviews from the event below.

× Expand Sunbelt Rental's Luis Hernandez discusses what the company is looking forward to in 2020, how their unique products provide specialized solutions and how BIC events help them achieve personal relationships with their clientele.