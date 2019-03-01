Bayport Polymers (Baystar) hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Bay 3 polyethylene unit

Pasadena, Texas – Bayport Polymers LLC (Baystar™), a 50/50 joint venture owned by Total and Novealis Holdings LLC (a joint venture co-owned by Borealis and NOVA Chemicals), recently held their official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Bay 3 Borstar® polyethylene unit at its production site in Pasadena, Texas.The new 625-000 metric ton-per-year Bay 3 unit will more than double the site’s polyethylene capacity and will feature Borealis proprietary Borstar technology for the first time in North America. With an anticipated start-up scheduled in 2021, the Bay 3 Borstar unit will deliver a broad range of products to help meet the growing global demand for plastics.

The Pasadena site currently has two polyethylene units with a production capacity of 400,000 tons per year. Baystar operates the Total-owned Special Fluids Bayport HDA plant. The new Bay 3 unit will have a capacity of 625,000 tons per year, using the state-of-the-art Borstar® technology, which will allow Baystar to produce enhanced polyethylene products for the most demanding applications.