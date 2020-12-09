APEX Domes provides coverage for GCA

×

APEX DOMES is excited to share stunning footage of a cover installation as part of its featured project video series.

Tank Connection was selected to provide this 110-foot (33.5-meter) aluminum geodesic dome in Pasadena, Texas. This large dome features an extensive handrail system and was crane lifted to sit atop a concrete aeration tank at the Bayport Industrial Wastewater Facility. Bayport serves a diversity of wastewater customers ranging from petrochemicals and municipalities, to warehouses and cleaning facilities. It is one of the many facilities are managed by the Gulf Coast Authority.

Tank Connection is honored to provide a premium cover solution that will serve the facility by providing outstanding strength, protection, and longevity. We invite you to connect with the cover experts at 1-620-423-3010 or sales@tankconnection.com.

The Project Manager for Garney Construction was Cody Schmidt.